Tickets on sale for Sip into Spring in downtown Sterling

Sterling Main Street has been instrumental in improving facades and landscaping in the downtown area. Proceeds from the Sip into Spring and Sip into Fall events are fundraisers for the organization's beautification efforts. (Alex T)

Sterling Main Street’s wildly popular Sip into Spring event returns on Thursday, March 28, and tickets are now available for purchase.

All proceeds from the event benefit Sterling Main Street’s beautification efforts through holiday decor, flowers and other projects.

Check-in for the event is from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Sterling Main Street office in the Sanborn Building, 15 E. Third St., where attendees will receive the sampling glass, tasting guide and other goodies.

Visit the participating businesses in downtown Sterling between 5 and 8 p.m. to enjoy samples of adult beverages while shopping, and get your tasting card punched at each site. The evening wraps up at Champ’s Banquet Venue for appetizers, cash bar, music from DJ Big Boi and prizes. Attendees who turn in their punch card will be entered to win door prizes, which will be drawn at 8:15 p.m. Winners must be present.

Sampling locations include:

“Sipper” tickets cost $30 in advance, which includes sampling glass, tasting guide and appetizers at the post-party. “DD” tickets are $10 in advance, which includes appetizers at the post-party. All attendees must be at least 21 years old.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sterlingmainstreet.org.