ShamROCKS the Fox: What to know about St. Patrick’s Day fest in McHenry

Andy and Debbie Labbe of Wonder Lake take a selfie on the Pearl Street bridge as crews work to turn the Fox River green for the ShamROCKS the Fox festival in McHenry on Saturday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

McHenry’s ShamROCKS the Fox is almost a brand-new three-day festival in the city’s downtown, Parks and Recreation Director Bill Hobson said.

“With the park being completely redone, people who have never been in the new Miller Point Park may not recognize the site from the investment made by the city” and the McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce, Hobson said.

Work on the park, which sits at the end of Riverside Drive between the Fox River and Boone Creek, began the day after the 2023 ShamROCKS weekend ended. The park, finished in September, now boasts the 10 Riverwalk Shoppes, an amphitheater overlooking the river, public bathrooms and open grassy areas for children to play. Those grassy areas will have three bounce houses for kids during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The event also includes live music and green beer in the tent at Miller Point Park, a 5K race, crew from Blarney Island dying the Fox River green, a parade, food trucks, and fireworks Sunday night to cap off the weekend. Festival attendees are encouraged to eat at McHenry restaurants during the event, and open containers of alcohol are allowed on downtown streets over the three days.

Where and when is ShamROCKS the Fox?

• ShamROCKS the Fox is held March 15 to 17 in downtown McHenry, kicking off at 5 p.m. Friday with live music and a beer tent at Miller Point Park. Events wrap up each night at 11 p.m.

• There is no on-site parking, but the city of McHenry offers a map of parking lots on its website. A shuttle will help get people from their cars to the event.

• A full listing of ShamROCKS the Fox events, including times for dying the river and the parade, can be found at NaturallyMcHenryCounty.com.

What will be in the Riverwalk Shoppes during ShamROCKS?

• McHenry’s Riverwalk Shoppes – also known as the tiny shops – opened in July 2023. The shops are incubators for retail businesses, giving the vendors the opportunity to learn and work out kinks with their business models.

• Of the 10 businesses which had shops for the 2023 season, four of them have or are in the process of opening new storefronts in downtown McHenry.

• New vendors will be in those spaces during the ShamROCKS the Fox Market, with one of the stores set aside for face painting for children, Hobson said. Those vendors are:

Absolutely EVO Handmade Books

Annabelle’s Busy Bees, Tea, Honey & More

Artisan Marketplace

Chef Heatley’s Hot Pepper Farm

Curated by Laney

Jodi Mac Sweets & Treats

Robin Marie Studio

Rosey Posey Face Painting

The amEIREcan - Irish Gift Shop

Windy Prairie Painting

What else can event-goers do during ShamROCKS in McHenry?

• The Kiwanis Shamrock Shuffle 5K is set for 8 a.m. Saturday, March 16, starting at the McHenry High School Lower Campus, 1012 N. Green St. Early registration is available at Runsignup.com, and day-of registration is available 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. at the high school gymnasium

• Smith’s Central Weddings and Events will have free admission at the Pot O’ Gold Craft and Vendor Event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at 3315 Pearl St. The first 25 guests will receive a goodie bag with a chance to win $10 off one vendor purchase.

• Six food trucks will be set up at the Riverside Drive parking lot each day of the event.