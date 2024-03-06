Comedian Lee Hardin bringing all-ages show to Stage 212 in La Salle

Comedian Lee Hardin (shown) will bring his all-ages show to Stage 212 in La Salle at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10. Kari Jones, a comedian from Mattoon, will open for him. (Michael Scott Evans)

Comedian Lee Hardin will bring his all-ages show to Stage 212 in La Salle at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10. Kari Jones, a comedian from Mattoon, will open for him.

According to a news release, Hardin, who is based in Tennessee, has been performing stand-up for 10 years. He’s appeared in comedy clubs, filmed and released a “Dry Bar Comedy Special” and was featured on “The Huckabee Show.”

Hardin’s show features his unique points of view about growing up as an only child, dating and shopping at Goodwill. His energetic approach engages audiences and keeps them laughing all night long.

For more information, visit leehardincomedy.com. Tickets are available at stage212.org.