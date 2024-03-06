Comedian Becky Robinson to bring hilarious show to Rialto Square Theatre

Comedian and actor Becky Robinson brings her hilarious “Becky Robinson: She Gone Tour” to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Sunday, April 21. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre )

Comedian and actor Becky Robinson brings her hilarious “Becky Robinson: She Gone Tour” to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Sunday, April 21.

According to a news release, Robinson, who is originally from Portland, Oregon, is an LGBTQ comedian, writer, actor and voice-over star, known as the “Entitled Housewife,” the outspoken viral golf character she created to help spread laughter during the pandemic. Her explosively unique character’s antics and viral videos have racked up millions of views and fans across social media.

In addition to touring internationally as a stand-up comedian, Robinson was named a Just For Laughs Montreal New Face of Comedy, where her stand-out multi-character performance landed her a sketch show development deal and a number of voice-over jobs with DreamWorks, Nickelodeon and Netflix, according to the release.

In 2016, Robinson was cast on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out with Nick Cannon,” where she also put out a “Wild ‘N Out Stand Up Special.” She was the voice of Parker J. Cloud, an exuberant former rain cloud on a mission to brighten up everyone’s day, in Nickelodeon’s animated series “Middlemost Post.”

Tickets start at $48, and are available at rialtosquare.com.

Rialto Square Theatre is located at 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet.