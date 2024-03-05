Volo Museum offering family-friendly events for spring break staycations

The Volo Museum has planned a weeklong “Spring Break Staycation” that will offer plenty of smiles for everyone in the family. (Photo by Jim Wojdyla)

”From Saturday to Saturday, March 23 to March 30, we will have all kinds of cool activities for kids and families to enjoy,” Jim Wojdyla, marketing director for the museum, said in a news release. “With inflation pushing prices up and many families squeezed, we wanted to offer a fun option where people can still make memories and have fun, but not overload the credit card. Nearly all of our special activities will be included with regular admission.”

The spring break week will be bookended with opportunities to interact with costumed characters ranging from Jasmine to Ironman. Each day will boast a new adventure.

March 23: Princess-Superhero Activity Day — Two princesses and two superheroes will engage kids in one-hour sessions including storytelling, sing-alongs, games, photos and an optional cookie-decorating activity (nominal fee added for materials). This takes place in the Party Barn from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 to 2 p.m. or 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

March 24: Extreme RC Car Racing Day — Try your hand at a remote-controlled racing challenge race track and obstacle course from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 25: Magician Monday — Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Wizzo the Wizard performs. At 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., family magician Jamie Aponte amazes audiences in the Party Barn with his illusions, several of which involve animals.

March 26: Balloon Twisting Tuesday — Between noon and 3 p.m., a balloon artist will be on hand twisting up some amazing shapes for captivated kiddos.

March 27: Face Painting Day — Treat the kids to some free face painting from noon to 3 p.m.

March 28: Mobile Escape Room Day — The Mobile Adventure Co. brings an escape room trailer to the Volo Museum. Up to 10 people at a time can enjoy 15-minute, superhero-themed challenges between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

March 29: Pop-up Game Show Day — “Jeopardy!” and other trivia-style interactive games will engage people of all ages, with prizes for winners.

March 30: Princess and Superhero Day — Any child 12 and younger who is dressed in costume will receive free admission to the Volo Museum and Jurassic Gardens. Five Disney princesses will pose for photo ops in the museum’s Carousel Room and Music Hall, and more than 30 costumed superheroes from Costumers With a Cause will be throughout the museum campus. Characters from Marvel, DC, “Star Wars,” “Ghostbusters” and more will be represented.

“On March 28, the Mobile Adventure Co. is also bringing some really fun lawn games, like giant Connect Four, giant Jenga, football bowling, Frisbee golf and bags,” Wojdyla said in the release.

Volo Museum’s platinum passes — $49.90 for adults and $39.90 for children ages 5 to 12 — permit entry to all attractions, including the indoor Jurassic Gardens animatronic dinosaur park, for two consecutive days, plus single-day entry to the Titanic exhibit and the Crime & Punishment exhibit.

Gold passes — $34.95 for adults or $24.95 for children — include all-day access to the museum and Jurassic Gardens for two consecutive days.

The Volo Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; closed on Easter Sunday. Regular museum admission is $22.95 per adult, $20.95 per senior or military, $12.95 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and younger. Separate, single-day admission to the Jurassic Gardens dinosaur park is $16.95 each; free for children 4 and younger. Members are admitted free.

Volo Museum is located at 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo.

For other details, visit volofun.com, find Volo Museum on social media, or call 815-385-3644.