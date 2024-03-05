‘Guys and Dolls,’ ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ coming to Drury Lane Theatre in 2024-25 season

Drury Lane Theatre’s 2024-25 season will feature award-winning Broadway musicals, a classic Disney production and performances for young audiences.

According to a news release, for the first time in over a decade, the beloved musical “Guys and Dolls” returns to the professional local stage. In this Broadway musical comedy, New York gamblers embark on a journey toward a brighter future, driven by their aspirations for both winning bets and discovering love. The show takes audiences into the golden age of Broadway with wit, charm and plenty of heart with vibrant characters and unforgettable songs such as “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” “Guys and Dolls” runs April 10-June 9.

“Ain’t Misbehavin’” exuberantly pays homage to Fats Waller’s music, celebrating the era’s vibrant spirit. Stride along with the toe-tapping, finger-snapping revue that journeys through the Harlem Renaissance with Waller’s legendary music. The show runs June 26-Aug. 18.

“The Audience” offers a captivating glimpse into Queen Elizabeth II’s hidden world, shedding light on the private meetings that shaped a nation. “The Audience” is an enthralling exploration of the delicate balance of power and unspoken rules of engagement that underscore these confidential meetings. The show runs Aug. 28-Oct. 20.

Dive deep into the underwater realm of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” where Ariel’s dream leads the way to a different, shining future. Go beneath the waves with Ariel, a young mermaid with a captivating voice and an insatiable curiosity, as she defies her father and makes a daring deal for the chance to live her dreams on land. Opening this fall, the show runs Nov. 6-Jan. 12.

Capping the season is “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” a heartwarming journey through iconic singer-songwriter Carole King’s inspirational life story, where her music shines as a beacon of hope and personal growth. Witness the captivating story of King’s meteoric rise to stardom, from humble beginnings to her undeniable status as one of the most celebrated voices in popular music. The show runs Jan. 29-March 30, 2025.

“As we explored the possibilities of what our ’24/’25 season would be, we wanted to craft a season that would excite not only us but also the Drury Lane audience,” Drury Lane Managing Director Wendy Stark Prey said in the release. “Who doesn’t love the familiarity of returning to music and tales that are a part of our own personal journey? And if these are stories that aren’t familiar, we offer the opportunity to come to our theater and get lost in someone else’s adventure. That is what live performance is supposed to do – transport us somewhere else. I think this season offers that to everyone who comes through our doors.”

The performance schedule for the season is Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m., Thursdays at 1:30 and 7 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 and 6 p.m.

The Theatre for Young Audiences 2024 season includes “The SpongeBob Musical” from April 25-May 24 and “A Christmas Carol” from Nov. 29-Dec. 28. On varied dates, families can enjoy Breakfast with SpongeBob at 10:30 a.m., and Dinner with SpongeBob at 5 p.m. Breakfasts and dinners with Santa begin in November.

Drury Lane Theatre is located at 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace.

For more information about the shows or to purchase tickets, visit DruryLaneTheatre.com.