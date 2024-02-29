The Local Scene: Plunge into Crystal Lake and celebrate leap day in McHenry County

Sara Lorenzo of Lindenhurst reacts after jumping in to the 34 degree water of Nippersink Lake during the Fox Lake Polar Plunge for Special Olympics in 2023. Plunging with her were Rob Zando of Spring Grove, left, and Rob Blaire of Crystal Lake. A separate polar plunge event is planned in Crystal Lake Sunday. (Rick West/Rick West/Daily Herald)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Polar Plunge: Jump into chilly Crystal Lake for a Polar Plunge fundraising event at 10 a.m. Sunday at Crystal Lake Main Beach. Plungers will be putting on their best superhero costumes for the chilly swim which begins at noon. Proceeds go to support the Special Olympics Illinois. Joe & Dough will be on-site to sell coffee and donuts. Warm up afterward starting at 1:30 p.m. at Crystal Lake Brewing, 150 N. Main St., where awards like “best costume” will be presented. For details and to register, visit bit.ly/crystallakepolarplunge.

2. Leap day party: Celebrate leap day while supporting seniors living independently in McHenry County at the Something to Talk About fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at The Vixen, 1208 N Green St. in McHenry. Enjoy signature drinks, appetizers, raffles, games and an upscale barbecue buffet while listening to live jazz music. Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos will take the stage at 7 p.m. for a lively performance. The event benefits the Senior Care Volunteer Network. For information and to buy tickets, visit scvnmchenrycounty.org/pianos.

3. Vintage Shop Hop: Experience the road trip of the Vintage Shop Hop Friday and Saturday at hundreds of locations throughout Illinois and Wisconsin. Shop at more than 400 vintage stores and boutiques for antiques, clothing, furniture, jewelry and more. Some locations will have prizes, discounts and games. McHenry County locations include America’s Antique Mall in Algonquin, Crystal Lake Antique Mall, Artisan Marketplace in McHenry and Roscoe Woodstock Antique Mall. Visit vintageshophop.blogspot.com for details.

4. Joyful art show: Join Options & Advocacy for McHenry County and the Stefanie Sullivan Joyful Arts program for their second annual art show from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Fellowship of Faith church, 6120 Mason Hill Road McHenry. The art show will display work created from program participants who are high schoolers and young adults navigating a wide range of experiences including hearing loss and developmental disabilities. The free event gives attendees an opportunity to view art and meet the artists behind the work. A mural that the program class painted will be raffled off at the event. For details, visit facebook.com/optionsandadvocacy.

5. Celebrate clay-workers: The Clayworkers’ Guild of Illinois will be hosting a celebration for their second anniversary from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at 220 Main St., Woodstock. The shop will have live music, beverages, snacks, gifts and raffles at the party. Artists that create the pottery for the store will be in attendance. For more information, visit facebook.com/clayworkersguildofillinois.

