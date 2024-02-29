The Irish Mystics, jazz showcases, singer-songwriter series highlight March at The Venue

The Irish Mystics will perform a benefit concert at The Venue on Saturday, March 16, 2024 for St. Patrick’s Day. All proceeds will benefit Fox Valley Music Foundation. (Photo provided by The Venue )

The Venue, a live music performance room in downtown Aurora, recently announced its March lineup, which includes two free shows and a St. Patrick’s benefit celebration for Fox Valley Music Foundation.

Basil and the Wrath Bones will perform a free First Fridays show on March 1. The Joliet-based band will bring Celtic shanty funk-rock to the stage. The Venue will open its doors for an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. for the downtown-wide event, according to a news release from The Venue.

On Saturday, March 2, Robbie Fulks will bring his lovingly crafted Americana to The Venue stage. The Grammy-nominated folk artist released a new album “Bluegrass Vacation” last year. Tickets cost $30-$40 in advance. $35-$45/door.

On Saturday, March 9, Pete Ellman Big Band will host a finale concert to the two-day student Jazz Showcase and Festival at 7 p.m. at The Venue. The show is open to the public and tickets cost $25.

The Venue’s free Songwriter Series will celebrate Women’s History Month with host Demi Clara and special guests Josette Kacey and Christian JaLon on Thursday, March 14 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

On Friday, March 15, Dick Smith will return to The Venue stage with old timey blues. The band features Dave Nelson, Bob Kuhn, Dave Ramont and Scott Stevenson along with other premiere Chicagoland players. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance, $20-$25/door.

The Irish Mystics will perform a benefit concert at The Venue on Saturday, March 16 for St. Patrick’s Day. All proceeds will benefit Fox Valley Music Foundation. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance, $20-$25/door.

Sarah Clanton and Claire Kelly will visit The Venue stage on Friday, March 22 as they roadtrip from Nashville. The indie singer songwriters are widely acclaimed for their creativity and stage presence. Clanton with her cello has become an audience favorite. Kelly has songs on ABC Network, HBO Max, Hallmark, Netflix and more. Tickets are general admission and cost $15.

Pino Farina Band will return to The Venue on Saturday, March 23. Led by charismatic vocalist and guitarist Pino Farina, Chicago-based alternative rockers Pino Farina Band offer up a unique blend of music with raw unhinged expression and showmanship. Farina is known for his five-octave voice range and truthful, real life songwriting. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance, $25-$30/door.

Great Moments in Vinyl plays U2′s The Joshua Tree at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 24. Hear the stories behind the music with host William Lindsey Cochran and Great Moments in Vinyl, a band of hand-picked Chicago area musicians, as they pay tribute to U2. Tickets cost $15-$25 in advance, $20-$30/door.

Ivy Ford will bring her blues to The Venue stage on Friday, March 29. Ford has been a rising star in the Midwest with her infectious blues playing. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance, $25-$30/door.

Kashmir will bring The Led Zeppelin Show to The Venue on Saturday, March 30. Kashmir works to recreate the experience of an authentic Zeppelin show with authentic vintage stage gear, costumes, and special effects, while respecting the music. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance, $25-$30/door.

On the following Tuesdays, Pete Ellman Big Band will perform on The Venue stage with local high school jazz bands: March 5 with Downers Grove South, March 12 with Naperville North, March 19 with Homewood-Flossmoor High School and March 26 with Providence Catholic High School. All tickets cost $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Unless otherwise noted, doors open for all shows at 7 p.m. Shows start at 8 p.m. The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora, offers a wide selection of craft beer and other beverages at the bar which is open for all shows.

Free street parking is available along with free surface lot parking located across from City Hall, 44 E. Downer Pl. at the corner of Downer Place and Water Street. The Venue’s entrance is located along Water Street Mall, adjacent to City Hall and Mundy Park.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.