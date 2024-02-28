February 28, 2024
The Local Scene: Seeing Stars in Dixie, Easter egg hunts and more

By Michael Urbanec
Families are welcome to bring the kids to the Morris Lions Easter Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. on April 16 at Goold Park, east of Union St. across from the high school.

A file photo from the Morris Lions Club Easter Egg hunt in 2022. (Provided photo)

Seeing Stars in Dixie: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and again the weekend of March 8-10

Take a trip back in time to 1956 with the Morris Theatre Guild as it performs “Seeing Stars in Dixie,” a play set in the small town of Natchez, Mississippi. Hollywood arrives and brings its stars along with it, while the proprietor of Clammie’s, a tea room, oversees her own cast of characters. These characters include her take-charge friend Tootie, a former beauty queen named Jo Beth, Glease, who typically gets along with women better than men, and unethical social climber Marjorie.

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, RT66 Old School Brewing, 110 Bridge St., Wilmington

Get an early jump on the Easter festivities by joining Old School Brewing in Wilmington for a family-friendly day featuring an Easter egg hunt, bunny pictures and games. The egg hunt is an open house event, and those attending are asked to bring a basket or bag to collect eggs. Laura Jane Photography and the Easter Bunny will be available for photos for $20. Registration is recommended, and can be done by emailing the number of children participating to oldschoolbrewing66@gmail.com

World Wildlife Day at Four Rivers: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 25055 W. Walnut Lane, off of Blackberry Lane south of Bridge Street, in Channahon.

Celebrate World Wildlife Day at Four Rivers. This drop-in program was created to teach about the native wildlife of Will County and how they are connected to animals around the world. Those attending will get to learn how people are discovering new ways to improve conservation locally and internationally for animals in need.

  • Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.
