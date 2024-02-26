Folk blues guitarist Tinsley Ellis celebrates new acoustic album at La Salle concert

World-renowned Atlanta-based guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Tinsley Ellis will celebrate the release of his first solo acoustic album, “Naked Truth,” with a performance at the Uptown Grill’s Playlist Theatre in La Salle at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15. (Jordan Pilgrim)

According to a news release, the new album on Alligator Records is steeped in the folk blues traditions of Muddy Waters, Skip James, Son House, Robert Johnson and Leo Kottke.

“This is a record I’ve always wanted to make, and one that my longtime fans have been asking for,” Ellis said in the release.

Since his first Alligator album in 1988, “Georgia Blue,” Ellis has gone from local Atlanta club favorite to become an internationally touring blues rock guitarist, performing hundreds of nights per year.

The Uptown Grill’s Playlist Theater is located at 601 1st St., La Salle. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.uptowngrill.com/concerts.