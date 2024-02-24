Local high, middle school students to perform at jazz festival at The Venue in Aurora

The Venue in Aurora will host students from several area schools March 8 and 9 for a Student Master Class Jazz Workshop and Festival with Pete Ellman Big Band and Friends (pictured). (Photo provided by The Venue )

The Venue in Aurora will host students from several area schools March 8 and 9 for a Student Master Class Jazz Workshop and Festival with Pete Ellman Big Band and Friends.

According to a news release from The Venue, the weekend workshop will culminate in an evening performance on March 9, featuring the Pete Ellman Big Band with guest artists that include Dave Weckl, Louis Dowdeswell and Bob Reynolds.

The jazz workshop and festival will include clinics and masterclasses for more than 240 local students from two middle schools, six high schools and one college. Local schools include Thompson Middle School in St. Charles, Oswego High School, Naperville Central High School, College of DuPage and more.

Fox Valley Music Foundation received a Quality of Life grant from the city of Aurora along with a sponsorship from John and Maryellen Riley to host the event.

“In collaboration with Pete Ellman Big Band, the Fox Valley Music Foundation is providing education for young musicians by supplying access to international artists through masterclasses and group instruction as well as a place for students to perform and showcase the skills they learn,” said Karen Fouts, executive director of the foundation.

“This is an opportunity for students in participating school districts to learn from professional musicians and perform for their community,” she said.

The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, is a live music performance room in downtown Aurora that is run by the nonprofit Fox Valley Music Foundation.

For more information, visit themusicvenue.org or pebb.org