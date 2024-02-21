The Local Scene: Pub Crawl and Chili Cook-Off for good causes in Kane County this weekend

1. Ryan Davis: Comedian and actor Ryan Davis will take the stage at The Comedy Vault in Batavia this weekend, with shows Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 22-24. Davis will perform at 7:30 Thursday, and at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the venue at 18 E. Wilson St. When not on his stand-up comedy tours, Davis lends his talents to TV shows such as HBO’s “All Def Comedy,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and Issa Rae’s “Insecure.” Tickets cost $25, and can be purchased online. The show is for ages 21 and older, and there will be a two-drink minimum per person. Guests are asked to check in at least 15 minutes before performance. For more information, call The Comedy Vault at 630-454-4174 or email comedyvaultbatavia@gmail.com.

2. Polar Pub Crawl: Special Olympics Illinois will host the sixth annual Polar Pub Crawl benefitting the Law Enforcement Torch Run at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, in St. Charles. The crawl will begin at Alley 64, 212 Main St., and will stop at a number of bars in downtown St. Charles. Throughout the day, there will be raffles, silent auctions and live auctions. Last year’s event raised over $38,000 for the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois. Tickets range in price from $50 to $90, with different merchandise packages available. Visit the event web page to purchase tickets or make a donation to the cause. For more information, go to the event page on Facebook or email soillpolarpubcrawl@gmail.com.

3. Wine, Cheese and Trees: Geneva’s Natural Resources Committee, Park District Foundation and Library Foundation will present the 12th annual Wine, Cheese and Trees event from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Geneva Public Library at 227 S. Seventh St. It will be led by American Cheese Society-certified cheese professional and talented musician Michael “Magoo” McGohan. The evening will offer a one-of-a-kind educational and entertainment experience, where guests will learn about and enjoy wine and cheese, accompanied by live music, while raising funds to help replant native oak trees in the city at schools and parks. Guests can enjoy six wine servings with cheese and appetizers, and can enter to win raffle items, all to support the environment. Tickets cost $35 or $30 per person for groups of four, and can be purchased online. For more information, visit the event webpage or view the event on Facebook.

4. Chamber Music Concert: Chamber Music on the Fox will celebrate its 10th anniversary by presenting “A Concert for Elgin,” a free performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at Elgin Community College’s Blizzard Theater. Pedro Díaz will perform Donizetti’s Concertino in F for English horn, accompanied by the Chamber Music on the Fox players. Díaz serves as English hornist of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in New York, and is recognized as one of the great virtuosos. The concert will be free thanks to sponsorship from the Seigle Foundation and Elgin Community College. Those planning to attend should secure their free tickets online. For more information, contact the Arts Center Box Office at 847-622-0300 or email artscenter@elgin.edu.

5. Chili Cook-Off: Up North Wine Tasting Room in Geneva will conduct a Chili Cook-Off to benefit CASA Kane County from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. Bring your award-winning batch of chili to the venue at 9 N. Second St., and put it up against the best of the best for the chance to take home prizes while supporting a nonprofit that benefits Kane County children. Tickets cost $10 to compete or $5 to judge, and are available online. For more information, call Up North Wine Tasting Room at 630-345-6833 or email info@upnorthwinegeneva.com.

