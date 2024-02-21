Irish bands, dancers to take stage at DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb, when renowned Irish performers Gaelic Storm, The High Kings and “Rhythm of the Dance” take the stage in March.

Gaelic Storm and The High Kings will perform on the same night for the first time at the theater at 8 p.m. Friday, March 8. Gaelic Storm is a Celtic rock band that has been performing for more than 20 years, appearing at music festivals and Irish festivals across the country. The High Kings, who are known for their captivating harmonies, are celebrating their eighth album, a collection of songs featuring a new twist on traditional folk music. Ticket prices start at $45.

The National Dance Company of Ireland brings their show “Rhythm of the Dance” to DeKalb on Saturday, March 23. Audiences can enjoy dance and music from pre-Celtic times to the present, complete with fiddles, futuristic dances, Irish step dance and additional elements. The show features champion Irish dancers and renowned traditional singers and musicians. The troupe has entertained more than seven million people during the past two decades. Ticket prices begin at $37, and there is a $5 discount for students and seniors age 65 and older.

“We have built a strong following for Irish-themed shows. So with that in mind, we love exploring what different types of these shows … are out there, and “Rhythm of the Dance” has been a great addition,” said Jeanine Holcomb, marketing and communications director at the Egyptian Theatre. “Audiences can expect a high-energy show that is full of world-class dancing, since this is the National Dance Company of Ireland. And when we had them on our stage back in 2022, we immediately had patrons asking when they would be back.”

The theater will welcome several other performers during the month, including Evil Woman: The American ELO at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9. The band features 12 musicians who blend classic instruments with guitars to create a unique sound. Audiences enjoy a set list of more than 20 hits, including “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Evil Woman” and “Roll Over Beethoven.” Ticket prices start at $27.

The fun continues Sunday, March 10, with “Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3″ promising to leave audience members in stitches during the latest show in the comedy series. It will feature hilarious lessons on the sacraments of marriage and last rites, and a wacky version of “The Newlywed Game.” Ticket prices start at $30.

The Egyptian Theatre is located at 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. For more information about upcoming shows, or to purchase tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org.