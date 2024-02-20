Elgin Symphony Orchestra to feature Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame inductee in upcoming concerts

Isabella Lippi will perform Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4 with the orchestra on March 2 and 3. She is a 2024 Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame inductee. (Photo provided by Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame )

Elgin Symphony Concertmaster Isabella Lippi will perform Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4 with the orchestra on March 2 and 3.

According to a news release, Lippi is one of four 2024 Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame inductees, and has been with the ESO since 2004. She has performed solos with major orchestras nationally and internationally, including the symphonies of Chicago, Dallas, Baltimore, Phoenix, San Diego, St. Louis and the Mexico State Philharmonic, Orquesta Sinfonica de Bilbao of Spain, the Moscow Symphony and Taipei Symphony.

She’s appeared at the Aspen Music Festival, Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, La Jolla Chamber Music Festival and more; presented recitals at New York’s 92nd St Y and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.; played on major radio stations in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, and has recorded Miklos Rozsa’s complete music for solo violin on the Koch International label.

Lippi will be honored at the Friday, April 19 Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame banquet at along with fellow nominees band leader Bobby Rosengarden, and broadcasters Jerry Rose and Tom Skilling. The event, to be held at Villa Olivia in Bartlett, is open to the public and includes dinner and entertainment.

The Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame recognizes artists associated with the Fox Valley by birth, education, residence or service who have achieved international or national acclaim. Candidates should have completed 20 years in their professional field and received recognition for excellence. The honor is for living artists or can be awarded posthumously, according to the release.

For more information about Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame, visit foxvalleyartshalloffame.org/.

The concert on Saturday, March 2, is at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday, March 3 performance is at 2:30 p.m. Both concerts take place at Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way in Elgin.

For tickets to the ESO concert, visit ElginSymphonyOrchestra.org.