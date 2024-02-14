The Local Scene: Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with live music

Valentine’s Day Smoke Show: 6 p.m. Saturday at Clayton’s Rail, 721 Liberty St., Morris

Celebrate the weekend after Valentine’s Day by heading to Clayton’s Rail to enjoy a night of music with River Road Trio and food from Strum BBQ.

Jazz with Roy Backus & Friends: Thursday evening, Montage Wine Bar, 307 Liberty St., Morris

Visit Montage Wine Bar for a night of smooth jazz and wine as Roy Backus & Friends return for their monthly performance.

Alex Hoffer Acoustic: Friday evening, Montage Wine Bar, 307 Liberty St., Morris

Just the day after Roy Backus returns, Alex Hoffer does the same at Montage, sharing his acoustic stylings with those looking to spend a night out.

Cody Calkins: 8 p.m. Saturday, Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St., Morris

Cody Calkins returns to Clayton’s Tap again for another performance, mixing covers with original music.