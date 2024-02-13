‘Cash Cab’ comedian Ben Bailey to perform at Woodstock Opera House

Comedian Ben Bailey, best known for the hit series “Cash Cab,” comes to the Woodstock Opera House at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22. (Photo provided by Ben Bailey )

Get ready for an evening filled with laughter as comedian Ben Bailey, best known for the hit series “Cash Cab,” comes to the Woodstock Opera House at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.

With more than 550 episodes of “Cash Cab,” Bailey is bringing his comedic talents to the Woodstock Opera House stage for an exclusive performance that showcases why he’s a crowd favorite at comedy clubs and festivals everywhere, according to a news release.

Long before he took the wheel of “Cash Cab,” Bailey’s journey began in a small town in New Jersey. After moving to Los Angeles, he appeared at clubs like The Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip.

Bailey’s charm and humor also have graced top-tier talk shows such as “The Tonight Show,” “The Today Show,” “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Rachel Ray” and morning shows on both TV and radio across the country. His hosting talents have extended to shows including “Who’s Still Standing?” for NBC, “Best in the Business” and “After the Catch” for Discovery.

Woodstock Opera House is located at 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock.

Tickets, priced at $35 for VIP and $25 for regular seating, can be purchased online at www.woodstockoperahouse.com or by calling the box office during business hours at 815-338-5300.