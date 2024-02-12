Make plans for ‘Lock and Lunch’ aboard Ste. Genevieve Riverboat this summer and fall

The Sainte Genevieve, a 149-passenger sternwheeler, docked Sunday where the Fox meets the Illinois River in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

It’s never too early to start looking ahead to warmer, sunnier days and get some fun events on your calendar.

Starved Rock Lodge has several Lock and Lunch cruises planned for this spring, summer and next fall.

Lock and Lunch Ottawa events are scheduled for May 28, June 27, July 25, Aug. 29, Sept. 26, Oct. 10 and Oct. 24.

According to Starved Rock Lodge, the Sainte Genevieve Riverboat will depart from Ottawa at 9 a.m. and pass through the Starved Rock Lock on the Illinois Waterway, before docking at Starved Rock at 12:15 p.m. A trolley will take guests to Starved Rock Lodge for lunch in the main dining room. Guests will have time to explore the lodge before heading back to Ottawa on a trolley at 3 p.m.

The June 27 event will depart Ottawa at 10 a.m. in.stead of 9 a.m

Lock and Lunch Starved Rock events are scheduled for May 28, June 27, Aug. 29, Sept. 26, Oct. 10 and 24.

This is similar to the Lock and Lunch Ottawa, but leaves from Starved Rock Lodge at noon after lunch at 11 a.m. in the main dining room. The Sainte Genevieve Riverboat will depart at 12:30 p.m. and arrive in Ottawa at 3:30 p.m., where a trolley will take guests back to Starved Rock Lodge.

The June 27 event will begin at noon instead of 11 a.m.

Tickets are $77 for adults and $67 for children 10 and under.

For more information, visit starvedrocklodge.com.