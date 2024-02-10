The Texas Tenors to perform at McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn

The Texas Tenors return to the McAninch Arts Center on the campus of College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, as part of their 15th Anniversary Tour. (The Texas Tenors)

According to a news release, the audience will be treated to a diverse program featuring new music along with rousing patriotic favorites and everything from country to classical. The Texas Tenors – Marcus Collins, John Hagen and JC Fisher – are the most successful music group and third highest selling artist in the history of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Since appearing on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009, Collins, Fisher and Hagen have performed more than 2,000 concerts in 20 countries, recorded five studio albums, produced two PBS specials and written two hit children’s books.

The classically trained, versatile tenors have sung with some of the most prestigious symphonies in the country, including Cleveland Pops, Houston Symphony and Pittsburgh Symphony. In 2022, The Texas Tenors were inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, the release stated.

Tickets are $55-$75. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000.