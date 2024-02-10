‘Swan Lake’ ballet coming to Genesee Theatre

"Swan Lake," which is part of the World Ballet Series’ 2023-2024 U.S. Tour, will be performed at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Genesee Theatre)

“Swan Lake,” one of the most beloved ballets of all time, is coming to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan in an original new production.

The ballet, which is part of the World Ballet Series’ 2023-2024 U.S. Tour, will be performed at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10.

Brought to life by an exceptional, multinational ensemble of 50 dancers, “Swan Lake” features vivid hand-painted sets, hand-crafted costumes, rich storytelling and Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable music, according to a news release from the theatre.

The iconic score will be performed live by Lake County Symphony Orchestra with Vadim Nikitin as conductor. The Lake County Symphony Orchestra serves communities from Zion to Barrington.

The production features Marius Petipa’s original choreography, retouched by Nadezhda Kalinina. Sergey Novikov is the scenic and costume designer, with special effects and makeup designed by Irina Strukova. World Ballet Series’ “Swan Lake” is produced by Gorskaya Hartwick Productions.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.geneseetheatre.com.