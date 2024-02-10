Barricade Boys to perform Broadway’s biggest hits at McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage

Veterans of stage roles, The Barricade Boys will perform some of the most irresistible hits from Broadway shows, plus rock 'n' roll, when they appear at the McAninch Arts Center on the campus of College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. (Photo provided by McAninch Arts Center. )

The Barricade Boys will perform some of the biggest hits from a variety of Broadway shows when they appear at the McAninch Arts Center on the campus of College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18.

According to a news release, The Barricade Boys are four award-winning vocalists who appeared in “Les Misérables” in London’s West End.

The program includes selections from such popular musicals as “Phantom of the Opera,” “Miss Saigon,” “Jersey Boys” and, of course, “Les Misérables,” as well as hits by Queen, Elton John and The Beatles. Throughout the show, the group will share stories of performing in the West End and the friendship they have developed over time.

The group was formed when “Les Misérables” alumni Scott Garnham, Kieran Brown, Craig Mather and Simon Schofield set out to create an audience experience that favored irresistible songs from musicals, while blending beloved pop, rock and swing numbers.

The Barricade Boys collectively have appeared in an impressive list of other West End shows, including “Mamma Mia!”, “Wicked,” “Billy Elliot,” “The Book of Mormon,” “The Sound of Music,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Phantom of the Opera.”

McAninch Arts Center is at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage. Tickets cost $60-$70. For tickets or more information, visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000. Box office hours Tuesday through Saturday are from noon to 6 p.m. and two hours prior to the performance. Catch the video preview online.