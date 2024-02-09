‘Beer, Charity, Music’ at Pollyanna Brewing in St. Charles to raise funds for local nonprofit

Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling in downtown St. Charles will host the next “Beer, Charity, Music” event at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit Random Acts Matter. (Image provided by Pollyanna Brewing & Distillery )

Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling in downtown St. Charles will host the next “Beer, Charity, Music” event at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17.

According to a news release, the goal of these series of upcoming events is to raise awareness and contributions for local nonprofits. Fifteen percent of the evening’s sales will go to Random Acts Matter.

The cover charge is $10, with $5 going to Random Acts Matter. The band stop.drop.rewind will perform from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Random Acts Matter is dedicated to fostering a community of care and compassion by inspiring and connecting people. Its mission is to create awareness, advocacy, and a culture of random acts of kindness and support, the release stated.

“Coming off of a successful Charity Bike Ride series over the summer where we, together with Sammy’s Bikes, raised over $10,000 for local organizations, we are very excited to launch our ‘Beer, Charity & Music’ program this winter,” said Ryan Weidner, co-found, president and CEO of Pollyanna Brewing & Distillery. “Along with our partners, Tunes for a Minute, we continue the programing featuring Random Acts Matter and have locked in other great local organizations to feature throughout the coming months. There are so many great organizations in the Fox Valley doing great things for people in need and this is our way, albeit small, to assist in their efforts.”

For more information, visit Pollyanna’s Facebook Page at https://facebook.com/pollyannabrewingstcharles or https://pollyannabrewing.com/.