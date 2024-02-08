The Local Scene: Sunshine Garden Wedding Expo, Team Tony’s Trivia Night, Sip N’ Shop

Sunshine Garden Center and Cylee Catherine Events first ever Local Wedding Expo: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Sunshine Garden Center, 2850 E. Division St., Diamond

Planning a wedding? The Sunshine Garden Center is hosting its first-ever Local Edding Expo, partnering with Cylee Catherine Events, Channahon General Rentals, Molly MaLovely’s Storage, and Blue Oval Rentals to bring an event featuring an array of local talents for the upcoming wedding season. Tickets cost $15 ahead of time or $20 at the door.

Team Tony’s 2nd Annual Trivia Night: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 55 S. Daly St., Diamond

Join Team Tony’s Trivia Night for a night benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Tony “Muzzy” Bosonetta. Admission costs $25 a person with a max team size of ten people. There will be 50/50s, basket raffles and drinks available.

Galentine’s Sip N’ Shop: 10 a.m. Saturday, Downtown Morris

Join the Morris Retail Association for its Galentine’s Sip N’ Shop event this Saturday. Shops will serve drinks and snacks while having sales and showcasing spring products.