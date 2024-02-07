Elburn’s Obscurity Cider to release new line of delicious flavors

Elburn’s Obscurity Cider is expanding its new line of unique craft ciders to include three signature flavors and a rotating seasonal flavor. (Obscurity Brewing )

According to a news release, the ciders will come in a four-pack of 16-ounce cans and will be available at local retailers, favorite bars and on-premise locations such as Obscurity Mead Hall & Cidery in downtown Elburn.

All of these gluten-free varieties are made with delicious apples straight from the Midwest:

Tart Cherry - A vibrant and tangy cider that boasts the bold and sour taste of freshly picked cherries, balanced with a subtle sweetness.



A vibrant and tangy cider that boasts the bold and sour taste of freshly picked cherries, balanced with a subtle sweetness. Pineapple - A tropical and refreshing cider, bursting with the juicy and sweet flavors of ripe pineapples, perfect for a sunny day.



- A tropical and refreshing cider, bursting with the juicy and sweet flavors of ripe pineapples, perfect for a sunny day. Berry Rose´ - A modern, easy drinking cider with an elegant taste of tart blueberry balanced with the perfect amount of sweetness.



- A modern, easy drinking cider with an elegant taste of tart blueberry balanced with the perfect amount of sweetness. Seasonal flavor - Inspired by local Illinois seasons and available ripe fruit.



Obscurity Mead Hall & Cidery is located at 21 S. Main St., Elburn. To learn more about Obscurity Cider visit DrinkObscurity.com or follow on Instagram at DrinkObscurity or Facebook.