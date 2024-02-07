February 07, 2024
The SceneDiningMusicComedyFestivalsExplorationEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Elburn’s Obscurity Cider to release new line of delicious flavors

By Shaw Local News Network
Elburn’s Obscurity Cider is expanding its new line of unique craft ciders to include three signature flavors and a rotating seasonal flavor.

Elburn’s Obscurity Cider is expanding its new line of unique craft ciders to include three signature flavors and a rotating seasonal flavor. (Obscurity Brewing )

Elburn’s Obscurity Cider is expanding its new line of unique craft ciders to include three signature flavors and a rotating seasonal flavor.

According to a news release, the ciders will come in a four-pack of 16-ounce cans and will be available at local retailers, favorite bars and on-premise locations such as Obscurity Mead Hall & Cidery in downtown Elburn.

All of these gluten-free varieties are made with delicious apples straight from the Midwest:

  • Tart Cherry - A vibrant and tangy cider that boasts the bold and sour taste of freshly picked cherries, balanced with a subtle sweetness.
  • Pineapple - A tropical and refreshing cider, bursting with the juicy and sweet flavors of ripe pineapples, perfect for a sunny day.
  • Berry Rose´- A modern, easy drinking cider with an elegant taste of tart blueberry balanced with the perfect amount of sweetness.
  • Seasonal flavor - Inspired by local Illinois seasons and available ripe fruit.

Obscurity Mead Hall & Cidery is located at 21 S. Main St., Elburn. To learn more about Obscurity Cider visit DrinkObscurity.com or follow on Instagram at DrinkObscurity or Facebook.

FoodRestaurantThe Scene
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois