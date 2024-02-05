Chicago Tap Theatre coming to Elgin Community College Arts Center

The Elgin Community College Arts Center presents the award-winning Chicago Tap Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, in the Blizzard Theatre on the campus at 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. (William Frederking)

According to a news release from the college, Chicago Tap Theatre is a vibrant dance company rooted in the notion that tap dance is at its best when it displays a knowledge of and appreciation for its history, while still pushing the form forward. The company stands apart from other dance troupes by bridging the gap between tap and other concert dance forms, such as jazz, ballet and modern, and by creating shows with a strong narrative and emotional element.

The Chicago Tap Theatre recently celebrated 20 years, and has been recognized by the Chicago Sun-Times, SeeChicagoDance, Windy City Media and Dance Magazine, according to the release.

Tickets to see Chicago Tap Theatre cost $37, and can be bought online at eccartscenter.org/tickets or by calling the ECC Arts Center Box Office at 847-622-0300. The show is for all ages.