The Local Scene: Open mic night, live music

Marseilles now has bicycles for rental where the Illinois and Michigan Canal trail meets Main Street. (Derek Barichello)

The sun came out for the first time in two weeks on Monday, the river levels have dropped and the roads are back open which makes this upcoming weekend a good time to leave the house and have a good time.

EXibit Fine Art Gallery’s Open Mic Night: 7 p.m. Friday, 315-A Bedford Road, Morris

EXibit Fine Art Center & Gallery hosts its monthly Open Mic Night. It’s a good place for those who have a talent they want to show off or for anyone who wants to see how talented their neighbors in Grundy County care.

Cody Calkins: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aly Anne’s Bar and Grill, 126 E. Main St., Dwight

Take a drive down Route 47 to Dwight to see local country favorite Cody Calkins perform at Aly Anne’s Bar and Grill.

Jim Noethe: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Wine Cafe, 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

Jim Noethe brings his acoustic stylings to the Winfe Cafe in Wilmington Saturday evening.

And then there are the outdoor activities that will be slightly less harrowing this upcoming weekend, as the National Weather Service predicts highs in the 50s. Feeling stir-crazy? It might be a good time for a trip to Stratton Park, the Goose Lake Prairie, or even a bike ride along the Illinois and Michigan Canal.