Arcada Theatre to host ‘Dirty Dancing’ group dance lesson Feb. 15

Fans of the 1980s movie “Dirty Dancing” can learn the film’s iconic dance moves at a special group lesson at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15.

For the first time in the theater’s history, guests can learn the famous dance steps, including the legendary lift, in a fun, festive environment.

“There are definitely some Patrick Swayzes out there, and we are looking for them,” said Ron Onesti, president and CEO of Onesti Entertainment and the Arcada Theatre.

According to the Arcada, the evening will begin with movie highlights and light appetizers from 7 to 8 p.m., followed by a lesson with a professional instructor to learn the famous dance. The evening will conclude with time to dance and practice the moves. Each pair then will get the opportunity to perform their dance live on the Arcada Theatre stage with professional lights and sound. Videos of the performances will be available to buy.

Tickets cost $100 per couple and now are on sale at arcadalive.com. Tickets for the event are limited.