Billy Joel tribute band to perform at Woodstock Opera House

Piano Man – The Billy Joel Experience will bring to the stage some of the original Piano Man’s greatest songs at the Woodstock Opera House on Saturday, Feb. 3. (Bill Hammon )

Piano Man – The Billy Joel Experience will perform some of the original Piano Man’s greatest songs at the Woodstock Opera House on Saturday, Feb. 3. Showtimes are 3 and 7 p.m.

Tim Georgeff and his incredible band promise to take audiences on a musical journey through Joel’s iconic catalog, performing hit after hit with unmatched passion and precision. With classics like “Piano Man” to “Uptown Girl” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” the audience will be transported to a time when Joel’s music topped the charts, according to a news release from the Woodstock Opera House.

Piano Man — The Billy Joel Experience is an immersive experience that captures the essence and energy of Joel’s legendary live performances.

The Woodstock Opera House is at 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock.

Tickets cost $55 for VIP and $43 for regular seating, and can be purchased online at www.woodstockoperahouse.com or by calling the box office during business hours at 815-338-5300.

For more information, visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com.