College of DuPage to host Cirque FLIP Fabrique’s ‘Blizzard’ on Feb. 3

The McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage presents the visually stunning Cirque FLIP Fabrique’s “Blizzard” at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.

According to a news release, “Blizzard” combines a wide range of artistic disciplines to create a richly diverse performance full of visual poetry and humor for a fresh take on contemporary circus.

“Blizzard” is a 75-minute show that features a trampoline wall, massive rotating prism, imitation snow and snowballs, original music and a cast showcasing some of the most exciting circus performers working today. The show is appropriate for all ages.

The production tells the story of a group of friends who embark on an otherworldly, whimsical journey into the dead of winter armed with amazing juggling, aerial acrobatics and trapeze skills.

Cirque FLIP Fabrique is a circus company based in Québec, Canada, that is composed of world-class artists who have worked with the prestigious Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Éloize. The troupe crafts contemporary circus shows with the ability to have fun and move the audience. In addition to its large-scale shows presented every summer in Québec City since 2015, the troupe continues to perform around the globe, according to the release.

The McAninch Arts Center is at 425 Fawell Blvd. on the campus of College of DuPage. Tickets cost $39-$49.

For tickets or more information visit AtTheMAC.org or call 630-942-4000.