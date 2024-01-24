Geneva’s FoxFire chef discusses Steakhouse of the Year award on podcast

In warmer seasons, the rear patio at FoxFire in Geneva is one of the outdoor dining gems just off the Fox River. (Shaw Media photo)

Over the last 20 years, Chef K.C. Gulbro has been building the reputation of his Geneva-based FoxFire steakhouse as one of the top specialty restaurants in the region. Gulbro and his staff capped the past year by landing the title of “2023 Steakhouse of the Year,” bestowed by the Certified Angus Beef brand, a premier authority on steaks.

Gulbro’s story is profiled on a recent episode of the popular entertainment news podcast “It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee,” according to a news release. The program is available on Spotify and other major podcast platforms, and provides a backstage pass to all things entertainment.

“Dinner and a show is a treat of a date night that never goes out of style,” said podcast host Rikki Lee Travolta of McHenry County. “FoxFire being located in Geneva makes it a convenient dinner spot when you take in a show at Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles or Paramount Theatre or the Copley Theatre in Aurora or any of the other great venues in the area. Who wouldn’t want to try the steakhouse of the year?”

During the half-hour interview, Gulbro discusses how he got his start in the restaurant industry, dating all the way back to being a busboy in a Bakers Square as a teen. But even though his job was to clear tables, he was an astute observer and learned by watching the various cooks in the kitchen. In particular, he said he was fascinated by the process used by a woman who specialized in making bread.

These days, Gulbro is found behind the grill at FoxFire, while his father, Curt, is a presence in the front of the establishment. There is a very special bond between the father and son, and it shows in how they run FoxFire together – as well as their second business, Copper Fox.

Copper Fox is a special events venue designed for weddings, banquets and fundraisers. Also based in Geneva, Copper Fox is known for bringing the FoxFire level of food quality to the invitation events.

FoxFire is at 17 W. State St. in Geneva. To book reservations, go to www.FoxFireGeneva.com or call 630-232-1369.

To listen to the episode of “It’s Showtime with Rikki Lee” featuring Chef K.C. Gulbro, visit podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rikkileetravolta.

The podcast features guests ranging from the Chicago area’s most respected theatrical actors and directors to top names from Hollywood and the music industry. The podcast is released every Wednesday morning. Recent guests have included rock icon Lita Ford, Rudy Sarzo and Alex Grossi of the platinum-selling band Quiet Riot, Tony-nominated Broadway stars Adam Pascal and Robert Cuccioli, TV star Avery Mason from the Starz series “Power” and directors from such award-winning institutions as Marriott Theatre, Steel Beam Theatre, Elgin Theatre Company and Skokie Theatre.