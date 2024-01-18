Explore Kendall County’s wineries and breweries

Fox Republic Brewing Company in Yorkville in warmer months opens its beer garden ringed by hop vines. (Photo provided by Fox Republic Brewing Company)

Kendall County’s wineries and breweries bring a bounty of unique and enticing flavors, many of which feature prominently in the wines, meads and beers available at these neighborhood spots. The next time you’re looking for the perfect location for a date night or girls’ (or guys’) night out, check out one of these local establishments.

Gilted Edge Winery

9396 Plattville Road, Newark

630-882-0037 | www.giltededgewinery.com

Gilted Edge Winery in Newark occupies a renovated dairy barn dating back to 1919. (Photo provided by Gilted Edge Winery)

A tastefully renovated dairy barn dating back to 1919 is the perfect place to sip and savor. At Gilted Edge, wine drinkers can select from more than 20 varieties, including classic reds and whites, as well as an array of fruit wines. Among the most popular picks, according to co-owner Laura Loos, are malbec and sauvignon blanc. Fruit wines include blueberry and mixed berry.

Offering non-blended wine, Gilted Edge “keeps it simple to bring the flavor of each grape and fruit forward,” Loos said.

Foxes Den Meadery

101 S. Bridge St., Yorkville

630-381-9013 | www.foxesdenmeadery.com

Foxes Den Meadery in Yorkville offers patrons something different from the ordinary. (Photo provided by Foxes Den Meadery)

Yorkville’s newly opened micro-meadery offers visitors something different from the ordinary. Made using fermented honey, mead’s flavor profile is typically lighter than that of traditional wine. Hand-crafted meads are in constant rotation, and feature such flavors as boysenberry and banana. Some non-carbonated pours are served at room temperature, while others, deemed session meads, are lightly carbonated and come chilled.

The meadery, which is equal parts industrial and inviting, also has a number of guest beverages available, from lagers and IPAs to craft cocktails and wines. An outdoor space affords patrons a view of the Fox River.

Fox Republic Brewing Company

101 W. Hydraulic Ave., Yorkville

331-400-2337 | www.foxrepublicbrewing.com

Fox Republic Brewing Company in Yorkville has its own beer garden and hop vines. (Photo provided by Fox Republic Brewery)

Visitors to this spot are met with a mix of stainless steel and wood for a clean yet comfortable aesthetic. The community brewery’s historic home long ago served as a dealership for Studebaker automobiles, but now features a robust lineup of brews. The hazy IPA, dubbed Fog on the Fox, and the Button Factory Kolsch are big sellers, said Michael Williams, one of the brewery’s partners and its chief financial officer.

“We have a sophisticated pilot brewery with glycol temperature-controlled fermenters, which allows us to experiment regularly and with great accuracy,” Williams said.

A spacious beer garden surrounded by hop vines gives patrons a chance to enjoy a beer and a breeze in warm months. Food trucks regularly stop by.

“We also encourage our guests to bring in food, whether it be from home, from carryout or ordered in,” Williams said.