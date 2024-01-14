Los Lobos guitarist Cesar Rosas to headline The Venue in Aurora

Cesar Rosas, singer and guitarist of the iconic group Los Lobos, will return to The Venue in downtown Aurora on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (Edward Spinelli)

Cesar Rosas, singer and guitarist of the iconic group Los Lobos, will return to The Venue in downtown Aurora on Friday, Jan. 19.

Rosas, most widely associated with the hit cover of “La Bamba,” first played The Venue last January to a packed house, according to a news release from The Venue.

On his return, he’ll perform with The Chi-Town Playboys, which includes well-regarded Chicago musicians Dave Herrero, Ari Seder, Gerald Dowd, Chuck Lacy, Dan Ingenthron and Scott Tipping.

A founding member of Los Lobos, Rosas is known for original blues songs and Cumbia-flavored music. As a solo musician, Rosas brings a variety of genres to the stage.

After announcing that Rosas would return to The Venue, premium table seating quickly sold out. Tickets still remain for general admission seats and standing room.

The Venue is located at 21 S. Broadway in Aurora.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.