Coal Creek Brewing Company in Princeton celebrates friendship and sense of community

Michael Grieve (from left), Justin Stange and Trevin Kennedy stand next to the impressive tap at Coal Creek Brewing Company in Princeton. (Shannon Serpette)

When you walk up to the bar at Coal Creek Brewing Company in Princeton, you’ll be doing more than just ordering a great-tasting craft beer. You’ll be supporting a small business that is based on friendship and a deep sense of community.

Three friends and area residents, Justin Stange, Michael Grieve and Trevin Kennedy, opened Coal Creek Brewing Company at 430 S. Main St. in May 2023. Stange had worked out of state as a brewer, but had been out of the business for a while since coming back to the area to look after the family farm.

Trevin Kennedy (from left), Michael Grieve and Justin Stange, owners of Coal Creek Brewing Company in Princeton, sit at the open-air bar area at the brewery. (Shannon Serpette)

“I needed a break for a while,” he said.

But a return to brewing was always in the back of his mind.

“I felt like Princeton really needed a brewery,” he said.

Stange, Grieve and Kennedy came up with the concept of opening a brewery that would celebrate the area’s rural community and heritage, and the trio received the green light from the city. As you enter the brewery, it has a rustic and relaxed feel. While it has appeal for out-of-town tourists, you’ll also see plenty of locals ordering a drink before heading home after a long day.

“We try to keep it family-friendly,” Grieve said.

Since Coal Creek Brewing doesn’t serve food, the owners let their patrons bring in items to eat if they want.

“We allow people to bring in food from local establishments,” Grieve said.

An observation area lets customers see Coal Creek Brewing Company’s brewing room in Princeton. (Shannon Serpette)

The building the brewery is located in is the ideal place for a business that celebrates the county’s heritage, because it has a long history itself. It was built in the 1870s, and has seen many generations walk through the doors during its various uses in the past 150 years.

The renovations that took place in the building prior to opening gave Stange, Grieve and Kennedy another way to show how much the concept of supporting and honoring the community means to them.

“Almost all of the renovations were done by local contractors,” Grieve said.

Since the three men all have jobs other than the brewery, getting everything done before their grand opening was a challenge.

“It came down to how quickly we could work,” Kennedy said.

While a busy schedule can feel overwhelming to some people, the trio were fueled by their passion for the project.

“As we got closer (to opening), the excitement made us work harder,” Stange added.

The opening proved to be a success, and the owners learned a lot about how to run their business in the first days and weeks of operation.

“It was a little overwhelming. We planned for success, and I’m glad that we did,” Stange said. “We take it very seriously. It’s a nice, humble brewery where we’re making beers we like to drink.”

Guests can enjoy many styles of beer, from IPAs to sours, lagers to porters and everything in between.

Throughout the process, Stange, Grieve and Kennedy have learned they work well together, which can be difficult when a business has multiple owners.

“We all three care about each other, and everybody brings something to the table,” Grieve said.

Stange brings a lot of brewing experience and passion.

“Trevin and I know nothing about brewing,” Grieve said, adding that they depend heavily upon Stange’s brewing knowledge.

Grieve is a champ at getting things done, according to Kennedy and Stange.

“He’s a workhorse,” Stange said.

Both Stange and Grieve said Kennedy’s analytical mind is a key part of their success.

“He’s the brains,” Stange said.

All three men are grateful to the community and the city for showing so much support to them right from the beginning of their project.

“Thank you to the community – we’ve been very humbled by the support,” Grieve said.