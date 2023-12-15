National rock act The Fabulous Thunderbirds to perform in Aurora

The Fabulous Thunderbirds will perform at The Venue in downtown Aurora on Feb. 1, 2024. (The Fabulous Thunderbirds )

National rock band The Fabulous Thunderbirds will take the stage at The Venue in Aurora on Feb. 1.

According to a news release, The Fabulous Thunderbirds will be one of the largest touring acts to visit The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora.

For more than 30 years, The Fabulous Thunderbirds have been the quintessential American band, with a distinctive and powerful sound, influenced by a diversity of musical styles, according to the release. The band’s classic hits include “Tuff Enuff” and “Wrap It Up.”

Co-founder Kim Wilson, the sole original member, still spearheads the group as it evolves into its newest incarnation with Wilson on lead vocals and harmonica, Johnny Moeller on guitar, Bob Welsh on piano and guitar, Ruby Albin on drum, and Steve Kirsty on bass. The thread throughout the T-Birds career has been the respect the group commanded for its peerless musicianship and devotion to the sounds of blues, R & B and rock ‘n roll.

“The thing about the T-Birds is that we can play both blues festivals and rock venues,” Wilson said in the release. “We’re a diversified band now and everybody’s on the same page.”

Tickets still remain for general admission seats and standing room. For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.