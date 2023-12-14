The Local Scene: Gingerbread Brunch and big bands in Kane County this weekend

The Illinois Brass Band will perform holiday hits and traditional carols for the whole family to enjoy at the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church at 307 Cedar St. in St. Charles at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Gingerbread Brunch: Kane County families are invited to enjoy a holiday brunch and decorate gingerbread houses from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at Craft Urban at 211 James St. in Geneva. Kids will decorate pre-built gingerbread houses, and parents can help or enjoy mimosas. Frosting and decorations will be provided, and clean-up will be taken care of. Offered are brunch items, as well as mimosas, bloody marys and brunch punch for adults. Kids will take home their final products. Houses will cost $40, and meals are not included. To make a reservation or for more information, call 331-248-8161.

The Illinois Brass Band presents “Holiday Classics”: The Illinois Brass Band will perform holiday hits and traditional carols for the whole family to enjoy at the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church at 307 Cedar St. in St. Charles at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Celebrate Christmas and the sounds of the season with Music Director Stephen Squires and the Illinois Brass Band as they present “Holiday Classics.” The program will offer a mix of traditional carols, holiday standards and jazzy updates of Christmas favorites. Amy Bearden will be the featured vocal soloist. Tickets cost $15 per adult, $5 per child/student age 18 and younger, and $35 per family, which includes two adults and up to four children. Tickets are available at illinoisbrassband.org or at the door. For more information, contact info@illinoisbrassband.org or call 847-687-7741.

The Pete Ellman Big Band: The 18-piece Pete Ellman Big Band will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Baker Community Center in downtown St. Charles. The event concludes the fall season of “Saturday Night Lights” concerts produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center. The performance will showcase big band and jazz standards, some new pieces and a selection of holiday tunes arranged for big band. Tickets include complimentary beverages and light snacks. For a link to online ticketing and more information, visit www.NorrisCulturalArts.com.

“Sing Along Messiah”: The Fox Valley Orchestra and Chorus will present the 12th anniversary production of Handel’s “Sing-Along Messiah” at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Marmion Abbey at 850 Butterfield Road in Aurora. Conductor Stephen Squires and Chorus Master Lisa Fredenburgh will be joined by guest artists Angela Presutti, Eunice Ayodele, Cornelius Johnson III and Aaron Wardell. The performance will showcase Part I of Handel’s “Messiah,” plus the famous “Hallelujah Chorus” and a number of seasonal carols for audience participation. Tickets can be purchased at foxvalleyorchestra.org/order.php. Guests can bring their own “Messiah” score to sing along, or purchase one at the venue for $10.

Holiday Heist Comedy Show: The Comedy Vault in Batavia will host a family-friendly, improv comedy event at 2 p.m. Dec. 17. The completely improvised show features local favorites from BABS Comedy Club and live music for the whole family. Tickets cost $15 per person, and $5 per child age 12 and younger, and are available at comedyvaultbatavia.com/shows/238688. Doors open at 1 p.m., and guests are expected to check in at least 15 minutes before the show. There will be a two drink/item purchase minimum per person. For more information, contact the Comedy Vault at 630-454-4174 or visit the venue at 18 E. Wilson St.