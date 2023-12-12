Oak Ridge Boys to bring Farewell Tour Christmas Show to DeKalb’s Egyptian Theatre

The Oak Ridge Boys will bring their Farewell Tour to the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb for a Down Home Christmas Show at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theater)

An iconic band in the country music world, The Oak Ridge Boys will bring their Farewell Tour to the Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb for a Down Home Christmas Show.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17.

According to the Egyptian Theatre, the band will perform traditional and contemporary songs from their eight best-selling Christmas albums, as well as some of their classic country hits, with a Christmas background.

The Oak Ridge Boys bring decades of hits and more than 50 years of tradition to the stage, with 12 gold, three platinum and one double-platinum album. They’ve sold more than 41 million records, and scored over 30 top 10 hits. Some of their biggest hits include “Elvira,” “Thank God for Kids,” “Bobbie Sue” and “American Made,” among many others.

The show is sponsored by Rochelle-based radio station 102.3 The Coyote.

Jeanine Holcomb, marketing director at the Egyptian, said this will be the second time The Oak Ridge Boys have performed on their stage.

“It’s the first time their Down Home Christmas Show has been here, and it is the final time as this show is part of their Farewell Tour,” she said. “We’re excited to partner again with our friends at 102.3 The Coyote to bring great country shows like this one to DeKalb, and are very excited to celebrate the holidays with a group as legendary as this one.”

Ticket prices begin at $59.50, and can be purchased at egyptiantheatre.org.

Holiday film

The Egyptian Theatre also will show the 35mm holiday classic film “It’s a Wonderful Life” on the big screen at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

Attendees who bring a $10 gift card to a local convenience or grocery store will receive a free medium popcorn, courtesy of Thrivent Financial. The gift cards will be donated to Opportunity House.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $10 for students with identification, and $8 for children age 12 and younger.

The Egyptian Theatre is at 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.