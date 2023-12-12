Engage Dance Theatre to present ‘The Nutcracker’ at Raue Center For The Arts

McHenry County’s Engage Dance Theatre will present the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” at Raue Center For The Arts at 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17. There will be a sensory-friendly performance at 6 p.m. Dec. 20. (Engage Dance Academy)

McHenry County’s Engage Dance Theatre will present the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” at Raue Center For The Arts at 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17.

There will be a sensory-friendly performance at 6 p.m. Dec. 20.

“From dancing to acting and even tumbling, Engage’s ‘Nutcracker’ has something for everyone. This year, the production includes the addition of several new elements to keep the show fresh and exciting for our audience,” Courtney Petrocci, artistic director of Engage Dance Theatre, said in a news release from Raue Center. “As Milwaukee Ballet company prepares for a brand-new ‘Nutcracker’ of their own this year, we have gratefully purchased multiple costumes and stage sets from their previous production, designed by Zak Brown. These additions will continue to take our production to new heights with its professionalism and majesty.”

This beautifully reimagined presentation of “The Nutcracker” features over 100 performers, as well as guest artists from renowned dance and theater companies throughout the U.S., according to the release.

The new sensory-friendly performance will be a special one-hour presentation of “The Nutcracker,” with open seating in a reduced house size with softer lighting and sound effects, to support a comfortable sensory-friendly experience. Call Engage for further details regarding this inclusive performance.

Tickets cost $30, $18 for seniors and students age 17 and younger. Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance cost $20, $15 for students.

Tickets can be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or at 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.