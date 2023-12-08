Raue Center for the Arts announces new music director

James Mablin is the new resident music director at Raue Center for the Arts. He will officially begin his new role in January. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake and its School for the Arts have announced new resident music director James Mablin. He will officially begin his new role in January.

According to a news release, Mablin’s first projects will be RCSA’s January class, Fundamentals of Performance, and the youth production of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical” running April 18 - 20, at Raue Center for the Arts.

“Jamie is a brilliant professional and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team,” Raue Center CEO Richard Kuranda said in the release. “I think the school has the best curriculum and teachers in the entire Chicago region. Our students deserve the best. He has a busy year ahead with ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ ‘Mean Girls’ and WSREP’s production of ‘Bandstand.’”

Mablin hails from London, England and has musically directed and/or played keyboards in over 100 shows.

As an educator, Mablin ran the musical theatre program at a large college in London, was a professor and musical theatre specialist at the Yale School of Drama and most recently on the musical theatre faculty at Auburn University as their resident music director. He is also the associate artistic director and head of the music department at Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center.

Mablin has written the vocal arrangements and musically directed opening and closing numbers for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade including the Emmy award-winning song “Join Our Parade.”

“I cannot express how thrilled I am having James joining the team of RCSA and WSRep,” RCSA’s director of education, Rob Scharlow, said in the release. “I’ve known Jamie for 17 years and he has a passion unlike any other when it comes to music direction. His experience and resume speak for themselves, and I cannot wait for our students and cast members to have the opportunity to share in his love of the arts. He’ll provide guidance and an educational experience that brings the professionalism of the process to a new level.”

As resident music director, Mablin will be responsible for all the musical elements of RCSA productions, working closely with Scharlow, to develop and create strong music, vocal and group class lesson plans and class offerings for RCSA. He will also serve as music director for WSRep, Raue Center’s resident professional theatre company, working closely and collaborating with creative teams and actors to perfect music for live theatre productions, create original music and develop new works.

“I am so excited to be joining the Raue Center as resident music director,” Mablin said in the release. “Having worked extensively around the world as a freelance music director and educator, it is a pleasure to be joining this vibrant community and I am very much looking forward to creating with them. I’ll be jumping in with both feet from January working with Rob Scharlow at the RCSA. The education department is in excellent hands with Rob at the helm. Rob and I have been friends and colleagues for 17 years now, and I am thrilled we get to continue collaborating at the Raue. I am also very much looking forward to starting work on Bandstand later in the year with the WSRep, where I’ll get to have a band and an orchestra.”