Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling in St. Charles hosting ‘Beer, Charity and Music’ event

Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling in downtown St. Charles is hosting the first in a series of “Beer, Charity, and Music” events at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 2023. (Image provided by Pollyanna Brewing & Distillery )

Sip on craft beer while enjoying live music, all while helping to raise funds for a local nonprofit organization at Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling in downtown St. Charles.

The brewery is hosting the first in a series of “Beer, Charity, and Music” events at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

According to a news release, the goal of the events is to raise awareness and contributions for local non-profits. The Dec. 15 event is in collaboration with Project Mobility, and 10% of the proceeds will go to the organization.

Project Mobility is a St. Charles-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide the services, resources and equipment needed to promote the freedom of mobility through adaptive cycling for children, adults and wounded soldiers, according to the release.

There is a $10 cover charge at the door, with $5 going to Project Mobility.

Live music from InFunktious featuring Courtney Stone begins at 8:30 p.m., and patrons can enjoy Pollyanna’s signature cocktail “Everybody Rides Radler Beer Cocktail.” Proceeds from cocktail sales will also benefit Project Mobility.

To find more details about this event, visit Pollyanna’s Facebook page at facebook.com/pollyannabrewingstcharles. For more information about Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling, visit pollyannabrewing.com.