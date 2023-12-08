‘A Magical Cirque Christmas,’ other holiday performances on tap at Rialto Theatre

'A Magical Cirque Christmas' comes to Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on Thursday, Dec. 21. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

The Rialto Square Theatre has a full lineup of holiday events in December, including a performance of “A Magical Cirque Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 21.

According to a news release from the Rialto, “A Magical Cirque Christmas” is a variety show that will feature awe-inspiring performances for all ages. World-class entertainers will perform incredible stunts to favorite holiday music. Ticket prices begin at $51.

Other shows include Steven Curtis Chapman Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Chapman is a multi-award winning contemporary Christian artist. According to the release, Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history. Ticket prices begin at $36.

Merry Little Soiree featuring Nova Soul Quartet will be at the Rialto for three shows, Monday, Dec. 11 through Wednesday, Dec. 13. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. and performances begin at 7 p.m. These swanky holiday parties will offer a cash bar, followed by a charcuterie board by Bella Cucina and a bottle of wine from Bishops Hill. Nova Soul will provide the holiday music. Guests will receive a keepsake Rialto Square Theatre wine stopper. Tickets are $65. Reservations are required, and tickets are available at the box office only. Holiday or business casual dress code is encouraged.

For more information about holiday events at Rialto Square, visit rialtosquare.com/events/.