Holiday Happenings at Starved Rock Lodge

Starved Rock Lodge has a variety of wonderful ways to make the most of this special time of year.

Trolley Trio Progressive Dinners are back. Upcoming dates are Dec. 21, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 21 and April 25. August Hill Winery, Camp Aramoni and Starved Rock Lodge have teamed up to create an unforgettable event filled with wine, spirits, beer and food tastings. Meet at Starved Rock Lodge at 4:45 p.m., where the Starved Rock Trolley will take guests to August Hill Winery for cocktails and appetizers. Next, the trolley will head to Camp Aramoni for dinner and drinks. The trolley will return to Starved Rock Lodge for dessert and after-dinner drinks in the dining rom. The Trolley Trio Progressive Dinner Overnight Package includes dinner for two, an overnight stay for two and a $15 breakfast voucher for the next morning.

Starved Rock Lodge in Oglesby, Ill. has plenty of holiday activities for the entire family. (Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge)

Dinner-only tickets are $110 per person; dinner and an overnight package for two is $367.77. Guests must be ages 21 years or older to attend. Tickets to a Trolley Trio make a great gift. Gift cards are available online at www.shopstarvedrock.com.

Breakfast with Santa will take place 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Join the jolliest man himself for a breakfast buffet in the Great Hall of Starved Rock Lodge. After breakfast, guests will be treated to Magic by Cory. Reservations are required. Tickets are $24.95 for adults, $16.95 for children ages 4 to 10 years and $6.95 for children ages 3 years and younger.

The Christmas Trolley Lights Tours run 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, Dec. 17-21. Starved Rock Lodge staff will handle the driving so visitors can enjoy some of the area’s most stunning holiday displays. While aboard the trolley, a guide will share holiday trivia, jokes and riddles while listening to Christmas music. The trolleys are heated, but guests may want to bring an extra blanket. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children ages 10 years and younger.

The annual Wedding Expo will be noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, in the Great Hall of the lodge. Meet with preferred wedding vendors, explore the wedding venue, sample delicious cuisine and enjoy a sample of Starved Rock Bubbly. This is a free event – no RSVP is needed.

Reservations are required for most events. Please call 815-220-7386 or book online at www.starvedrocklodge.com.

Starved Rock Lodge is located at One Lodge Lane, Oglesby.