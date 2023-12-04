Elgin Community College presents ‘12 Dames of Christmas’ with Angela Ingersoll

The Elgin Community College Arts Center and Artists Lounge Live presents the “12 Dames of Christmas” with Chicago’s award-winning Emmy nominee songstress Angela Ingersoll at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. (Photo provided by Elgin Community College)

The Elgin Community College Arts Center and Artists Lounge Live presents the “12 Dames of Christmas” with Chicago’s award-winning Emmy nominee songstress Angela Ingersoll at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

The performance will be in the Blizzard Theatre on ECC’s Spartan Drive Campus, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin.

According to a news release from ECC, Ingersoll captures the iconic voices of the holiday season, delivering Brenda Lee, Eartha Kitt, Judy Garland, Julie Andrews, Edith Piaf and several more. Holiday favorites like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Santa Baby,” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” will be performed.

Tickets to see the”12 Dames of Christmas” are $42 and can be purchased online at eccartscenter.org/tickets or by calling the ECC Arts Center Box Office at 847-622-0300.

During the event, food and monetary donations will be collected to help stock the Spartan Pantry. Food donations can be dropped off before the show in the lobby outside of the Blizzard Theatre.