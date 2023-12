Waubonsee Community College to host free holiday concerts in December

Waubonsee Community College will host several free musical concerts in December. (photo provided by Waubonsee Community College )

Waubonsee Community College will host several free musical concerts throughout December. These concerts will feature traditional holiday music in various musical styles and from multiple performing groups. All concerts are free and open to the public.

The types of concerts and their dates are:

Live Jazz: First Fridays in conjunction with Downtown Aurora - 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 at Aurora Downtown Campus

Jazz Combo and Jazz Ensemble: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at Sugar Grove Campus auditorium

Steel Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Sugar Grove Campus auditorium

General Student Recital: 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at Sugar Grove Campus, Von Ohlen Hall, Room 114

Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at Sugar Grove Campus auditorium

Choral Concert and Chamber Choir: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at Sugar Grove Campus auditorium

Electronic Music Ensemble: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 at Sugar Grove Campus, Von Ohlen Hall, Room 114

Visit calendar.waubonsee.edu/humanities for more details.