Princeton lights up for the holidays with parade, tree lighting

The Lighted Parade will step off at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, in downtown Princeton. (BCR file)

Downtown Princeton will shine in a Christmas glow with the Lighted Parade at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

The Princeton Lions Club partners with the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce to sponsor the parade, which steps off at the corner of Marquette and North Main streets.

“We’re excited to bring the community’s vision to life with the Lighted Parade this year,” parade chairman Jim Argo said. “It’s a testament to the enduring spirit of togetherness in Princeton and surrounding communities. This holiday season, we’re not just lighting up our streets, but also lighting up hearts.”

The parade also will feature the Chamber’s holiday activities including the Christmas tree lighting, live reindeer and the annual Candy Cane Hunt, which is at 7 p.m. at Soldiers & Sailors Park, across from the Bureau County Courthouse. The free hunt is for children ages 12 and younger.

“The collaboration between the Chamber and the Lions Club for this festive celebration exemplifies the power of community partnerships,” Chamber Executive Director Jenica Cole said. “Together, we’re not only brightening our town, but also making a positive impact through charitable initiatives, supporting our neighbors in need.”

Attendees will be able to donate nonperishable food items to the Bureau County Food Pantry. Donations can be dropped off at the parade, Candy Cane Hunt, Santa’s Workshop and tree lighting.

The holiday fun continues Saturday, Dec. 2, with “Santa’s Workshop” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton. The workshop will feature a complimentary lunch, crafts, activities, food, a photo booth and visits with Santa Claus.

Don’t forget to stop by the Bureau County Fairgrounds for the Home for the Holidays Christmas Light Drive-Thru. The light show, which is in its third year, has more than 80 light displays, courtesy of businesses, organizations, community members and families, Cole said in an email.

“We are super excited for this year’s event and for the addition of a dozen new displays, four of which are completely custom and very neat,” she said. “It brought a lot of joy to people coming out of COVID, and it always warms our hearts to hear each night how far people have traveled or how many times they have been through during the season.”

Hours are from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 5 to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are not required for the light display, but donations are encouraged.