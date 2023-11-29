Joliet American Legion Band to perform holiday concert at Rialto Square Theatre

The Joliet American Legion Band performs its 2022 “Sounds of Christmas” concert at the Rialto Square Theatre. (Photo provided by Joliet American Legion Band.)

The Joliet American Legion Band, sponsored by American Legion Post 1080, will present its 40th edition of the “Sounds of Christmas” concert on Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet.

The concert begins at 2 p.m., with pre-concert entertainment provided by the Dixie Bandits in the rotunda at 1 p.m., according to a news release. It states the “Sounds of Christmas” concert was conceived in 1982, as a means to give back to the Joliet-area community that has so richly supported the all-volunteer band since its formation in 1946.

Rather than charge any sort of monetary admission, concertgoers are asked to provide a generous donation of nonperishable food and/or paper products in exchange for a ticket.

All donations received will be delivered to Catholic Charities Daybreak Center in Joliet. For the past several years, the Daybreak Center has been the chosen beneficiary of the community’s outpouring of support.

The ticket exchange for donations will be available on the following dates in the lobby of the Rialto:

Monday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The ticket exchange also will be available at American Legion Post 1080, 2625 Ingalls Ave., Joliet, from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The concert will feature favorite holiday melodies presented with both traditional and modern flair, as well as talented guest vocalists, an audience sing-along, the sounds of the nearly 100-year-old Barton Grande pipe organ, the Rialto adorned for Christmas, and a special visit by Santa Claus, according to the release.