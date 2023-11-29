‘Holiday at the Homestead’ open house at Glidden Historical Center in DeKalb

Visit the historic J.F. Glidden Homestead & Historical Center for the “Holiday at the Homestead” open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.
The museum is located at 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.
According to the Glidden Homestead website, events include a children’s story time and live music in the decorated historic home. “Annie’s Story Time,” in partnership with DeKalb Public Library, will be held for families at 1 p.m.
Musical entertainment from DeKalb High School’s orchestra will begin at 2 p.m. There will also be a craft station for children and cookies provided.
The museum’s gift shop will feature a variety of stocking stuffers for purchase, including hand-forged candy canes and bottle openers made onsite by the museum’s volunteer blacksmiths. The blacksmiths will also provide demonstrations during the open house
Admission is $5 per person, free for members and children 14 years and younger. All proceeds support the J.F. Glidden Homestead & Historical Center, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the home and barn, both listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Joseph Farwell Glidden’s invention of one of the most widely-used types of barbed wire in 1873 helped change the history of the American West and had far-reaching impact throughout the world. His Homestead is being preserved and restored by a not-for-profit organization founded in 1995, according to the website.
For more information, visit gliddenhomestead.org/.