November 29, 2023
‘Holiday at the Homestead’ open house at Glidden Historical Center in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
A decorated Christmas tree is seen in the east parlor of Glidden Homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. The homestead will host a holiday open house from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 11.

A decorated Christmas tree is seen in the east parlor of Glidden Homestead, 921 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. The homestead will host a holiday open house from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 2023. (Photo provided by Glidden Homestead)

Visit the historic J.F. Glidden Homestead & Historical Center for the “Holiday at the Homestead” open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3.

The museum is located at 921 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center (Photo provided by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center )

According to the Glidden Homestead website, events include a children’s story time and live music in the decorated historic home. “Annie’s Story Time,” in partnership with DeKalb Public Library, will be held for families at 1 p.m.

Musical entertainment from DeKalb High School’s orchestra will begin at 2 p.m. There will also be a craft station for children and cookies provided.

The museum’s gift shop will feature a variety of stocking stuffers for purchase, including hand-forged candy canes and bottle openers made onsite by the museum’s volunteer blacksmiths. The blacksmiths will also provide demonstrations during the open house

Admission is $5 per person, free for members and children 14 years and younger. All proceeds support the J.F. Glidden Homestead & Historical Center, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the home and barn, both listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Joseph Farwell Glidden’s invention of one of the most widely-used types of barbed wire in 1873 helped change the history of the American West and had far-reaching impact throughout the world. His Homestead is being preserved and restored by a not-for-profit organization founded in 1995, according to the website.

For more information, visit gliddenhomestead.org/.

