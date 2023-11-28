‘Million Dollar Quartet Christmas’ comes to Timber Lake Playhouse

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road in Mount Carroll, will present "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas" between Dec. 1 and 10.

Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins reunite for the holidays in “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” presented by Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll.

The family-friendly holiday musical runs Dec. 1-3 and 6-10.

According to the Timber Lake Playhouse website at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org, the musical is set at Sun Records, festively decorated for Christmas with a tree, garland and mistletoe. The show features chart-topping hits that made the “Million Dollar Quartet” famous, as well as holiday classics.

The gang is up to their usual antics as the audience journeys through stories of Christmas past, present and future. It’s a jam-packed evening of holiday hits, according to the website. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/2wrvx8sj.

The 2024 season kicks off in May with “Footloose,” a stage adaptation of the 1980s hit movie starring actor Kevin Bacon. Other shows include “The Nerd,” “Wizard of Oz,” “Clue: On Stage,” “Jekyll & Hyde” and more.