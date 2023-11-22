Crystal Lake’s Festival of Lights Parade to feature ‘Holiday Movie Marathon’ theme, special Santa appearance

Members of the Crystal Lake Strikers Drumline entertain as they pass by in a previous Festival of Lights Parade in downtown Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

With the theme of “Holiday Movie Marathon,” this year’s Festival of Lights Parade in downtown Crystal Lake promises to bring floats creatively decorated with scenes and characters from classic Christmas films.

The annual event steps off at 7 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

Lynn Reckamp, executive director of Downtown Crystal Lake, said she expects at least 30 floats in the parade, from local businesses, nonprofits, the school district and other community organizations.

“We are very excited, the theme this year has been very well received,” she said. “[The parade] has become a holiday tradition. For many families, it kicks off the season. I picture people doing ‘Elf’ or ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ It will be interesting to see how creative people get.”

Santa is always the biggest attraction of the night, sitting atop waving to folks on the last float of the parade. After the parade, Santa will walk over to the Brink Street Market courtyard, where he will throw his magic pixie dust into the air and officially light the city’s Christmas tree.

Santa will appear on the last float of Crystal Lake's Festival of Lights Parade on Nov. 24. (Photo provided by Downtown Crystal Lake)

This year, Santa’s appearance will be extra special for a group of local students. Patrick Kerin, who teaches art to special needs young adults at the Stephanie Sullivan Joyful Art Program, will play the role of Santa and will be signing for his deaf students from atop the float.

“He has said the excitement in the deaf community for the parade is huge. I thought this was such a feel-good addition to our parade Santa,” Reckamp said.

Depot Park again will serve as Christmas Tree Lane, where 40 trees will be decorated by local businesses and organizations.

“Especially in the evening, it’s a lovely place for families or couples to wander and walk. It’s a great photo opportunity,” Reckamp said. “There’s something special about Crystal Lake. It’s like a winter snow globe. It’s really cool.”

The Santa House will be open Thursdays through Sundays for free visits and photos. Volunteer elves help families take photos.

“My very favorite part about downtown Crystal Lake, other than it looks like a Hallmark movie, is the Santa House,” Reckamp said. “The kids absolutely love it, and it’s a special thing we offer. It’s nice to offer a small-town, wholesome experience that doesn’t cost a penny.”

On Thursdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21, the downtown area will be lit up with candle luminaries where local businesses will stay open later for shopping. Musicians and strolling carolers will provide entertainment for shoppers.