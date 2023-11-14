Support St. Charles businesses at the 2023 Holiday Shop Crawl

Pick up some snazzy unique holiday gifts and support local businesses at the annual St. Charles Holiday Shop Craw on Saturday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (St. Charles Business Alliance)

Pick up some snazzy unique holiday gifts and support local businesses at the annual St. Charles Holiday Shop Crawl on Saturday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 26.

The shop crawl takes place over St. Charles’ Holiday Homecoming weekend.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance, shoppers can visit 19 participating businesses that will have great deals, specials and promotions.

The 19 participating shops are: Boutique Baby, Campbell Creations, Circa Vintage Gallery, Curious Fox Gift Shop, Dick Pond Athletics, Double Take Consignment, Hoarders Trading Post, House of Charlemagne, Industrial Treasures, Jeans and a Cute Top Shop, Magnolia Soap & Bath Co., MION Artisan Soap, Mr. Marco’s Jewelers, Rocket Fizz, SG Too, The Diamondaire, The Pep Line, Townhouse Books and Trend + Relic. Business hours may vary, be sure to check with the store before visiting.

At the conclusion of the St. Charles Holiday Shop Crawl, one shopper will be chosen to receive a grand prize giveaway filled with products from participating businesses. To be eligible to enter, shoppers must download the Travel St. Charles App. Once downloaded, the user will be able to view the St. Charles Shop Crawl Challenge under the “Challenge Tab.” When the shopper makes a purchase, each shop will provide a QR Code that the user can scan using the app in order to “check in” to a stop. Shoppers will only be able to get one entry per store per day. The more purchases at each location, the more chances you have to win.

“We are so fortunate to have incredible retail throughout St. Charles,” said St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director, Jenna Sawicki. “While you’re downtown enjoying all the Holiday Homecoming festivities, make sure to stop by these shops to experience the benefits of shopping small this season.”

To find more information on the St. Charles Shop Crawl, including each special and promotion businesses are having, please visit www.stcholidayhomecoming.com/shopcrawl. For further inquiries, please contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.