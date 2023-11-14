Bad Momz of Comedy to bring laughs to Sandwich Opera House

Get ready to laugh as the all-female group Bad Momz of Comedy hits the stage at the Sandwich Opera House on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Bad Momz is a professional group of women who know how to inject laughter, fun and camaraderie into an eventful evening. The audience should expect jokes and stories about raising kids, men, menopause and more, said Chris Williams, media director at the opera house.

While the audience is typically women, Williams said men are welcome to join in on the fun.

“This is a fun night out for a group of gals, or have a date night, to listen to some talented women talk about all the things we all go through in life with a funny spin. These women have been on the ‘Kelly Clarkson Show,’ NBC 5 lifestyle show, as well as other spots to promote their comedy,” Williams said.

According to the Sandwich Opera House website, Bad Momz is comprised of mostly Chicago-based comedians Orly K.G., Sofia Javed, Avril Grant, Lindsay Porter and Laura Hugg. All the women have performed in comedy clubs or comedy festivals around the Midwest.

“This will be the first time they will be at the Opera House, and we are so excited to have them. They are all the buzz in the Chicagoland area – speaking at PTA meetings, teacher luncheons and comedy clubs in the area,” Williams said.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and beer, wine, water and soda will be available for purchase. Tickets are available online at the Sandwich Opera House website, www.sandwichoperahouse.org.