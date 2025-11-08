Local volunteers working to honor veterans at Woodlawn Cemetery with Christmas wreaths

Boy Scout Troop works with Wreaths Across America to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans at Woodlawn Cemetery. December 2024. (Photo Provided by Cecil Shawver)

Every December, volunteers visit cemeteries across the country to honor veterans by laying wreaths on their graves through the Wreaths Across America program.

While national military cemeteries receive thousands of these wreaths, former military men and women are buried everywhere and in Joliet’s Woodlawn Memorial Park, a group of volunteers is working to make sure they are remembered, too.

“I had heard about it online and thought it was really cool,” said Thomas Holland, who, along with Cecil Shawver coordinates the Wreaths Across America effort at Woodlawn. “My father-in-law served in Korea and I saw the wreaths when we visited my mother-in-law’s grave a few years ago at Union Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin.”

Holland’s father, Jack, served in the U.S. Army during World War II and earned three Bronze Stars. He is buried in the Good Shepherd area of Woodlawn.

Thomas Holland's father Jack Holland served in the Army in World War II in the 65th Chemical Company handling toxic gas. He earned three Bronze stars and and a good conduct medal and is buried at Woodlawn Cemetery. (Photo Provided by Thomas Holland)

“Everyone wants to donate to the national cemeteries like Abraham Lincoln, because they’re the national cemeteries, but veterans are buried all over in regular cemeteries,” he said.

Since its inception in 1992 at Arlington National cemetery, Wreaths Across America has expanded to include 4,909 cemeteries around the world.

In 2024, the group’s volunteers honored over 3 million American service men and women. The organization hopes to one day place wreaths on every veteran’s grave.

Wreaths Across America memorials adorned over 20,000 military graves at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood in December 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holland was not the only one with the idea to expand the program to Woodlawn, as Cecil Shawver had also reached out to the cemetery to coordinate a wreath laying after coming across the organization while on vacation in Maine with his wife.

Shawver’s grandfather, a World War II Navy veteran, and his uncle, a former Marine, are both buried at Woodlawn as well.

“We asked if any cemetery could do it, or if it was just for military cemeteries,” he explained. “They told us it could be done anywhere. Then we found out no one had done it at Woodlawn yet, even though they have hundreds of veterans there.”

Holland explained that the cemetery ownership has changed several times over the years and some of the records are “iffy” as many are still kept in files of index cards.

Shawver said the cemetery estimates over 300 veterans are buried on the premises, while Holland said his research walking the property puts the total over 500.

Woodlawn hosted its first Wreaths Across America ceremony in December 2024, when Holland, Shawver, and a small group of volunteers including their wives and a local Boy Scout troop laid wreaths on 30 graves.

Wreaths Across America volunteers lay wreaths in Woodlawn Cemetery in December 2024. (Photo Provided by Cecil Shawver)

“We got 30 last year, we’ve already exceeded that this year, and we’re hoping we can double it,” Shawver said,

Wreaths for the project are purchased through the Worchester Wreath Company, which creates them from branches of trees planted in a memorial forest for troops killed in action.

“The gold star families plant the trees in their loved one’s honor, and when they’re large enough, the use the tips of those branches to create the wreaths,” Shawver explained.

The wreaths are handmade and cost $17 each.

The cost of the wreaths is covered by donations made to local coordinators or to the national Wreaths Across America organization by individuals, businesses, and community organizations.

Holland said he spent his summer contacting local veteran’s and community service organizations about donations while watching Chicago Cubs games.

“It’s a process, but it’s been fun,” he said.

As of late October, Holland reported that he and Shawver had already exceeding their doubling goal after receiving large donations from the Sons of Liberty of New Lenox, which sponsored over 14 wreaths with a donation of $250, and the Plainfield Lions Club, which sponsored 36 wreaths worth $612.

Holland said he and Shawver are excited to see how much further they can reach by December.

The wreath laying ceremonies are held on the same day at cemeteries across the country, rain or shine. After a short service, which at Woodlawn will include music from members of the American Legion Band of Joliet, volunteers go to each grave, say the veteran’s name out loud and thank them for their service before depositing the wreath.

Wreaths Across America volunteers hold a service before laying wreaths on the graves at Woodlawn Cemetery. December 2024. (Photo Provided by Cecil Shawver)

This year the wreath laying will take place on Saturday, Dec. 13.

While not all the veteran’s graves at Woodlawn can receive a wreath yet due to limited funding, Holland said he prioritized veterans based on what he could learn of their service.

Requests made by donors to mark specific graves were honored first, including Holland’s father, followed by people who had received special awards and recognitions.

“There’s one man there who is a Pearl Harbor survivor, so I made sure he got one,” said Holland. “Then I started picking people who had been given Purple Hearts, Bronze and Silver Stars, and Oak Leaf Clusters. Obviously, the guys who got awards must have done something pretty special.”

“It means a lot to us with our relatives being service men and women,” said Shawver. “The whole thing was started by a person who was never in the military, and I found that very inspiring.”

Although none of them are veterans, Shawver, his wife Lacinda, Holland, and his wife Sandra, all had older relatives who served in the military. The Shawvers’ son is also in the Marines.

“For me, it’s just about honoring the veterans, that’s my goal,” Holland said. “Hopefully one day we’ll have hundreds of wreaths and more volunteers and we’ll need a truck to bring them all out. We’ll get there, it just takes time. ”

The deadline to donate to the program in time for the wreath laying ceremony in December is Thanksgiving weekend.

Will County residents who would like to donate to the efforts at Woodlawn can contribute at the Wreaths Across America website and make a “site specific” donation, or contact Holland at emd161@hotmail.com.